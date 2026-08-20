Andrej Ilic News: Extends contract with Union Berlin

Ilic has extended his contract with Union Berlin, the club announced.

Ilic joined Union on loan in the summer of 2024 after a successful career path through Serbia, Latvia, Norway and France. Since his permanent signing last summer, the striker has been directly involved in 25 goals across 50 competitive appearances for Union, contributing 13 goals and 12 assists. Ilic is expected to continue playing a central role in Union's attack given his aerial presenc. His extension keeps one of the club's most productive attacking options in place for the foreseeable future.