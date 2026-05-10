Andrej Ilic News: Involved in two of three goals

Ilic scored a goal and had an assist with his lone chance created while taking five shots (three on goal) and crossing once inaccurately during Sunday's 3-1 win over Mainz.

Ilic opened the scoring in the 38th minute before setting up Oliver Burke for the game winning goal in the 88th while leading Mainz in shots. The goal involvements were the first since April 18th for Ilic as he's combined for nine shots over his last three appearances, two of which are starts.