Andrej Ilic News: Nets game tying goal

Ilic scored a goal while taking two shots (both on goal), crossing twice inaccurately and creating a chance during Sunday's 1-1 draw with St. Pauli.

Ilic scored the game tying goal in the 52nd minute while finishing second on the team in both shots and chnaces created. THe goal was the first since February for Ilic as he's combined for four shots, three chances created and four crosses over his last three appearances, starting in two.