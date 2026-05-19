Andrej Ilic News: Nets twice in season finale

Ilic scored two goals to go with three shots (three on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-0 victory against FC Augsburg.

Ilic broke the deadlock for Union Berlin in the 10th minute when a loose ball fell to him, allowing him to find the back of the net into the open goal. He later added another tally just before the end of the first half, as he received an aerial assist from Oliver Burke before firing an unstoppable shot from outside the box. It was a great way to end the season for Ilic, who capped the 2025/26 season with five goals and nine assists across 32 appearances (24 starts) in 2,256 minutes. He wasn't able to replicate the seven goals he scored in 16 appearances in 2024/25, but he was far more collaborative in the build-up, as evidenced by the nine assists.