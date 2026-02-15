Andrej Ilic News: Scores late consolation in 3-2 loss

Ilic scored one goal to go with six shots (three on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-2 defeat against Hamburger SV.

Ilic scored the final goal of the game as Union Berlin fell to a 3-2 defeat to Hamburg. This was the forward's first goal of the season, having also provided seven assists in the Bundesliga. This was his first time taking six shots in a game this year, putting three on target. He had taken only three or more shots in six games this year. Ilic returned to the starting lineup having been benched in the previous game, although started three in a row before this.