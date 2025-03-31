Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andrej Ilic headshot

Andrej Ilic News: Scores winner in 2-1 victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Ilic scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 win against SC Freiburg. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 81st minute.

Ilic scores his third goal since joining Union from Lille in the winter window. Two of his three goals have come away from home, and this was his second game since joining with two shots on target. With 85 minutes played before his substitution, it was his second-highest number of minutes since joining.

Andrej Ilic
Union Berlin
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now