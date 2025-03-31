Andrej Ilic News: Scores winner in 2-1 victory

Ilic scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 win against SC Freiburg. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 81st minute.

Ilic scores his third goal since joining Union from Lille in the winter window. Two of his three goals have come away from home, and this was his second game since joining with two shots on target. With 85 minutes played before his substitution, it was his second-highest number of minutes since joining.