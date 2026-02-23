Andrej Ilic headshot

Andrej Ilic News: Will miss one game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Ilic will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the Bundesliga.

Ilic picked up his fifth yellow card in Bundesliga play and will be sidelined for Saturday's showdown against Gladbach due to suspension. The striker has been a steady presence in the front line for Union Berlin, locking down regular minutes and providing consistency up top. His absence forces a shake-up in the starting XI, with Andras Schafer in line to take on a bigger role as the team adjusts for the matchup.

Andrej Ilic
Union Berlin
