Andrej Ilic News: Will miss one game

Ilic picked up his fifth yellow card in Bundesliga play and will be sidelined for Saturday's showdown against Gladbach due to suspension. The striker has been a steady presence in the front line for Union Berlin, locking down regular minutes and providing consistency up top. His absence forces a shake-up in the starting XI, with Andras Schafer in line to take on a bigger role as the team adjusts for the matchup.