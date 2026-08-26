Andrej Kramaric Injury: Could return Saturday

Kramaric (groin) completed his first full team training session Tuesday following groin surgery and could be available for Saturday's Bundesliga opener against FC Koln, according to Jutarnji.

Kramaric took another significant step in his recovery Tuesday after missing the entire preseason and the DFB-Pokal win over Erzgebirge Aue following surgery in early July. The forward indicated that he could make the bench Saturday if his recovery continues to progress, though his availability has yet to be confirmed. Even if included, Kramaric is unlikely to be ready for a full workload after his lengthy absence, with the following match against Borussia Dortmund offering another potential return date if the Koln clash comes too soon.