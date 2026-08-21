Andrej Kramaric headshot

Andrej Kramaric Injury: Nearing return, could feature vs Cologne

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 21, 2026

Kramaric is making strong progress after his groin surgery but a return for Saturday's German Cup match against Erzgebirge Aue still comes too soon, according to coach Christian Ilzer. "Andrej made great progress this week. He was mostly fully involved in training. Tomorrow's match still comes too early."

Kramaric only rejoined the Hoffenheim squad at the start of last week following his procedure and had been working through an individualized program, so this update marks a real step forward now that he's largely completed full team training sessions. Manager Christian Ilzer described him as definitely already a topic for the squad ahead of next week's Bundesliga opener against Koln, though his progress over the coming training week will still need to be monitored, with the coach adding that the Croatian is now feeling very good.

Andrej Kramaric
1899 Hoffenheim
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