Andrej Kramaric Injury: Working through individual program

Kramaric is working through an individualized training program following his groin surgery and is not yet ready for competitive action, according to kicker.

Kramaric only rejoined the Hoffenheim squad at the start of last week after his procedure, and he sat out both closing friendlies against Tottenham as he continued his separate program. The 35-year-old is being brought back gradually given the length of his layoff, with no fixed timeline yet for a return to full team training. Kramaric is expected to miss Saturday's German Cup opener at Erzgebirge Aue, and there's currently no indication he'll be ready for the Bundesliga opener at Cologne the following week either. His full reintegration into team training remains the next step to watch before any return to matchday squads.