Andrej Kramaric Injury: Working through individual program
Kramaric is working through an individualized training program following his groin surgery and is not yet ready for competitive action, according to kicker.
Kramaric only rejoined the Hoffenheim squad at the start of last week after his procedure, and he sat out both closing friendlies against Tottenham as he continued his separate program. The 35-year-old is being brought back gradually given the length of his layoff, with no fixed timeline yet for a return to full team training. Kramaric is expected to miss Saturday's German Cup opener at Erzgebirge Aue, and there's currently no indication he'll be ready for the Bundesliga opener at Cologne the following week either. His full reintegration into team training remains the next step to watch before any return to matchday squads.
-
World Cup
Portugal vs Croatia Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Round of 3247 days ago
-
World Cup
Croatia vs Ghana Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group L53 days ago
-
World Cup
Panama vs Croatia Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group L56 days ago
-
World Cup
England vs Croatia Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group L62 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers: Penalties, Corners & Free Kicks by Team98 days ago