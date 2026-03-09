Andrej Kramaric News: Assists in Saturday's win
Kramaric assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and four chances created in Saturday's 4-2 victory against FC Heidenheim.
Kramaric's through ball just before halftime set up Alexander Prass' second goal, a strike which gave his side a 2-0 lead heading into halftime. It marked Kramaric's fifth assist of the season to go alone with his 10 goals in 25 appearances. It's been another excellent season for the Croatian, as he now has recorded at least 15 goal contributions in nine of his last 10 Bundesliga campaigns with Hoffenheim.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrej Kramaric See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Euros Strategies for Monday, June 24June 24, 2024
-
UEFA EURO 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat SheetJune 11, 2024
-
Predicted Lineups
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4September 13, 2023
-
General Soccer Article
Bundesliga Power Rankings: Can Anyone Dethrone Bayern Munich?September 7, 2023
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DFS Soccer: DraftKings World Cup Showdown Preview for Argentina vs. CroatiaDecember 12, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrej Kramaric See More