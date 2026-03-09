Andrej Kramaric News: Assists in Saturday's win

Kramaric assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and four chances created in Saturday's 4-2 victory against FC Heidenheim.

Kramaric's through ball just before halftime set up Alexander Prass' second goal, a strike which gave his side a 2-0 lead heading into halftime. It marked Kramaric's fifth assist of the season to go alone with his 10 goals in 25 appearances. It's been another excellent season for the Croatian, as he now has recorded at least 15 goal contributions in nine of his last 10 Bundesliga campaigns with Hoffenheim.