Andrej Kramaric News: Bags brace Saturday

Kramaric scored both goals in Saturday's win, his third match this season with multiple goal contributions. He opened up the scoring in the 4th minute off a Bazoumana Toure cross, then doubled the lead in the 32nd minute off another Toure assist. He only took those two shots in the match and he added one chance created and two inaccurate crosses on the attack. He was subbed off in the 86th minute for Dennis Geiger.