Andrej Kramaric headshot

Andrej Kramaric News: Continues assist rampage

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Kramaric assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-1 draw against VfB Stuttgart.

In terms of assists, Kramaric has been highly reliable as of late, averaging an assist across his last four Bundesliga appearances. Thanks to this span of games alone, he is only assist away from tying his six-assist tally of the 2023-24 Bundesliga.

