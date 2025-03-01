Andrej Kramaric News: Inaccuracy-filled Saturday
Kramaric had two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 win against Bochum.
Kramatic attempting multiple shots and crosses does not mean any of either category were accurate on his part. The midfielder's latest appearance put a damper on his recent form, which saw him average at least one assist and one shot on goal across his previous four games.
