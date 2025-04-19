Fantasy Soccer
Andrej Kramaric headshot

Andrej Kramaric News: Nets on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Kramaric scored one goal to go with six shots (five on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 loss against SC Freiburg.

Kramaric equalized in first half stoppage time by converting a deflected cross. He missed a couple of decent opportunities but also contributed defensively with three tackles and a block. He has netted four goals in the last four games, ending a goal drought of seven games.

Andrej Kramaric
1899 Hoffenheim
