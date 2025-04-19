Andrej Kramaric News: Nets on Saturday

Kramaric scored one goal to go with six shots (five on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 loss against SC Freiburg.

Kramaric equalized in first half stoppage time by converting a deflected cross. He missed a couple of decent opportunities but also contributed defensively with three tackles and a block. He has netted four goals in the last four games, ending a goal drought of seven games.