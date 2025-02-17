Andrej Kramaric News: Provides two assists

Kramaric assisted twice to go with two shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 3-1 win against Werder Bremen.

Kramaric was lethal providing the ball Sunday, notching two assists in the match after finding Anton Stach in the 28th minute and Gift Orban in the 63rd minute. This marks his third and fourth assist of the season, now having double-digit goal contributions with 11. These were his first goal contributions since returning from injury just two matches ago.