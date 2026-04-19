Andrej Kramaric News: Scored twice from the penalty spot
Kramaric scored two goals to go with four shots (three on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Borussia Dortmund.
Kramaric reached 12 goals from the Bundesliga season as he scored both of Hoffenheim's goals against Borussia Dortmund from the penalty spot. He played a full 90, starting the last two games in a row, having been benched twice in a row before this. This was the attacking player's first goal in the last seven games. He took four shots, putting three on target. He had only surpassed this total of three shots on target once this season. This also brought him to five penalties taken this season.
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