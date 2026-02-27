Andrej Kramaric News: Scores against Koln
Kramaric scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Koln.
Kramaric finished calmly to record his 10th league goal of the season, adding to his four assists on the campaign. He has started 2026 in excellent form with seven goals in his last eight league matches, and his 45 shots this season place him among the top strikers in the Bundesliga. All signs point toward his strong run of form continuing as Hoffenheim prepare to face St Pauli next, a favorable matchup against a side currently sitting 16th.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrej Kramaric See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Euros Strategies for Monday, June 24June 24, 2024
-
UEFA EURO 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat SheetJune 11, 2024
-
Predicted Lineups
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4September 13, 2023
-
General Soccer Article
Bundesliga Power Rankings: Can Anyone Dethrone Bayern Munich?September 7, 2023
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DFS Soccer: DraftKings World Cup Showdown Preview for Argentina vs. CroatiaDecember 12, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrej Kramaric See More