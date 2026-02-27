Andrej Kramaric headshot

Andrej Kramaric News: Scores against Koln

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Kramaric scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Koln.

Kramaric finished calmly to record his 10th league goal of the season, adding to his four assists on the campaign. He has started 2026 in excellent form with seven goals in his last eight league matches, and his 45 shots this season place him among the top strikers in the Bundesliga. All signs point toward his strong run of form continuing as Hoffenheim prepare to face St Pauli next, a favorable matchup against a side currently sitting 16th.

Andrej Kramaric
1899 Hoffenheim
