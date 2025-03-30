Andrej Kramaric News: Scores equalizer from penalty
Kramaric scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (three accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus FC Augsburg.
Kramaric scored Hoffenheim's only goal of the game from the penalty spot, and this was his first goal in nine games. He has scored eight goals in total this season, but this was his only shot on target in the last four games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now