Kramaric signed a contract extension with Hoffenheim, continuing a partnership that began in January 2016 when he joined initially on loan from Leicester City, the club announced.

Kramaric is the club's all-time record scorer with 158 goals and record appearance maker among outfield players with 359 competitive appearances, while his 73 assists also represent a club record. This season alone he has contributed 19 scoring involvements in the Bundesliga with 14 goals and five assists. Sporting director Andreas Schicker described Kramaric as a club legend who has shaped the TSG over the past decade, while the striker himself expressed his desire to help the club achieve their ambitious goals and return to European competition. On the international stage, Kramaric has earned 114 Croatia caps and scored 36 goals, finishing third in the all-time national scoring charts behind Davor Suker and Ivan Perisic, while also helping Croatia to a runner-up finish at the 2018 World Cup and third place in 2022.