Andrej Kramaric headshot

Andrej Kramaric News: Signs contract extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Kramaric signed a contract extension with Hoffenheim, continuing a partnership that began in January 2016 when he joined initially on loan from Leicester City, the club announced.

Kramaric is the club's all-time record scorer with 158 goals and record appearance maker among outfield players with 359 competitive appearances, while his 73 assists also represent a club record. This season alone he has contributed 19 scoring involvements in the Bundesliga with 14 goals and five assists. Sporting director Andreas Schicker described Kramaric as a club legend who has shaped the TSG over the past decade, while the striker himself expressed his desire to help the club achieve their ambitious goals and return to European competition. On the international stage, Kramaric has earned 114 Croatia caps and scored 36 goals, finishing third in the all-time national scoring charts behind Davor Suker and Ivan Perisic, while also helping Croatia to a runner-up finish at the 2018 World Cup and third place in 2022.

Andrej Kramaric
1899 Hoffenheim
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrej Kramaric See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrej Kramaric See More
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
SOC
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
41 days ago
DraftKings DFS Euros Strategies for Monday, June 24
SOC
DraftKings DFS Euros Strategies for Monday, June 24
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
June 24, 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ian Faletti
June 11, 2024
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023
Bundesliga Power Rankings: Can Anyone Dethrone Bayern Munich?
SOC
Bundesliga Power Rankings: Can Anyone Dethrone Bayern Munich?
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 7, 2023