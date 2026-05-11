Andrej Kramaric headshot

Andrej Kramaric News: Supplies assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Kramaric assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 win against Werder Bremen.

Kramaric's pullback from the end line Saturday setup the lone goal of the fixture in Hoffenheim's 1-0 win at Werder Bremen. In addition to his assist, the attacker tracked back to contribute two tackles (one won) and one interception to the clean sheet effort across his 89 minutes of play. Over his last five appearances (five starts), Kramaric has scored four times and assisted once.

Andrej Kramaric
1899 Hoffenheim
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