Andrej Kramaric headshot

Andrej Kramaric News: Tallies brace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Kramaric scored two goals to go with four shots (three on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw against VfB Stuttgart. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 49th minute.

Kramaric did his best to put Hoffenheim in a position to win with two goals in the first 50 minutes. The forward should be able to carry that momentum into a favorable matchup against Werder Bremen, a side which has conceded 57 goals in 32 Bundesliga games.

Andrej Kramaric
1899 Hoffenheim
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