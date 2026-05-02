Andrej Kramaric News: Tallies brace
Kramaric scored two goals to go with four shots (three on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw against VfB Stuttgart. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 49th minute.
Kramaric did his best to put Hoffenheim in a position to win with two goals in the first 50 minutes. The forward should be able to carry that momentum into a favorable matchup against Werder Bremen, a side which has conceded 57 goals in 32 Bundesliga games.
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