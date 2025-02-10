Andrej Kramaric News: Three shots, six crosses

Kramaric had three shots (two on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 4-0 loss against Union Berlin.

Kramaric stayed busy Saturday but couldn't find a goal contribution in his return to play after two matches out, notching one chance created, three shots and six crosses. He still has yet to miss a start when fit this season, notching seven goals and four assists in 25 appearances (25 starts) this campaign.