Andres Antanon News: First starting opportunity

Andres Antanon registered two shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 3-0 defeat to Oviedo.

Andres Antanon was removed at halftime after being named to the starting XI in a La Liga fixture for the first time in his career. The talented hometown teenager matched a team-high with two shot attempts (two on goal) in his second appearance of the season. Antanon has been a member of the Celta Vigo youth setup since 2015, his aged-eight season.