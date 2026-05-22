Andres Castrin Injury: Ruled out against Vigo

Castrin (undisclosed) was unable to train fully this week and will not be an option for Saturday's season finale against Celta Vigo, according to coach Luis Plaza, per Zona Mixta.

Castrin ends the season with one goal, 26 tackles, 20 interceptions and 83 clearances across 19 La Liga appearances (13 starts), having been a reliable defensive contributor when available throughout the campaign. The club will hope to have him back in full shape ahead of the 2026/27 season after a difficult final week of the campaign.