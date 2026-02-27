Andres Castrin Injury: Trains fully, should be back

Castrin (quadriceps) trained fully this week with the team and should be an option for Sunday's Gran Derby against Real Betis, according to Zona Mixta.

Castrin is back in full team training over the past few days and is trending toward being available for Sunday's Gran Derby against Real Betis. That's a major boost for Sevilla, as his return strengthens the depth in the back line and gives the coaching staff another viable defensive option. Even so, he's expected to slide back into a rotational role as he works his way fully into the mix moving forward.