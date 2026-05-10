Andres Castrin News: Nets equalizer on Saturday

Castrin scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 win against Espanyol. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 99th minute.

Castrin equalized in the 82nd minute, assisted by Djibril Sow, finishing a skillful team move. Castrin dribbled into the right side of the box and finished neatly. He also recorded six clearances, one interception and one tackle. It was his first goal of the campaign, and it came at a crucial moment.