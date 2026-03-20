Andres Cubas Injury: Absent from practice

Cubas (quadriceps) didn't train Friday as he continues to deal with an injury, per Har Journalist of Equalizer Soccer.

Cubas looks set to miss time after picking up the issue during the midweek CCC loss to Seattle Sounders. This could be a big problem for Vancouver and the Paraguayan national team for upcoming weeks, as the midfielder had gained some momentum with over 36 accurate passes and three tackles in each of his last four league starts. Oliver Larraz could step into a bigger role in Cubas' absence.