Andres Cubas Injury: Knee issue forces late exit

Cubas was forced off in the 87th minute of Wednesday's 3-2 win against Dallas after feeling something in his knee, according to coach Jesper Sorensen, per the Canadian Press News. "Not particularly good right now I think, but I don't think it's something severe. We have to figure out what it is. He felt something in his knee."

Cubas had been impressive before the issue emerged, making five tackles and three interceptions in the Vancouver midfield, making his late exit a concern heading into the coming fixtures. The club will assess the extent of the knee problem over the coming days before providing any clarity on his availability, with Thomas Muller having come on to replace him after returning from his own illness absence. The club will take no risks with the Paraguay international with the World Cup looming in less than a month. Oliver Larraz could see more playing time for the Whitecaps if Cubas has to miss time.