Andres Cubas Injury: Questionable against Rapids

Cubas dislocated his shoulder in Saturday's clash against Toronto and will miss Wednesday's game against Pumas in the CONCACAF. He could potentially return Saturday against the Rapids or Wednesday for the second leg against Pumas, according to his coach. If he has to miss additional games, Pedro Vite is likely to replace him in midfield.