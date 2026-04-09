Andres Cubas Injury: Ready to play

Cubas (quadriceps) will be available Saturday against New York City FC according to coach Jesper Sorensen, Har Journalist of Equalizer Soccer reports.

Cubas didn't take part in the last two MLS games due to a muscular issue, with his absence representing a major blow to the squad's midfield. While it remains to be seen when he'll be back in the starting lineup, he's usually reliable for passes and tackles and should eventually regain a consistent role. Both Jeevan Singh Badwal and Oliver Larraz are at risk of losing playing time when the Paraguayan is back on the field.