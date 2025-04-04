Andres Cubas Injury: Spotted in training Friday
Cubas (shoulder) was spotted in training Friday and could be an option to face Colorado on Saturday, Har Journalist reports.
Cubas is a key player for the Whitecaps, and it seems Vancouver will do everything in its power to wait for the Paraguay international ahead of Saturday's clash. If Cubas is unable to return, then Pedro Vite would be an option to take his place in midifeld.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now