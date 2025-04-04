Fantasy Soccer
Andres Cubas

Andres Cubas Injury: Spotted in training Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Cubas (shoulder) was spotted in training Friday and could be an option to face Colorado on Saturday, Har Journalist reports.

Cubas is a key player for the Whitecaps, and it seems Vancouver will do everything in its power to wait for the Paraguay international ahead of Saturday's clash. If Cubas is unable to return, then Pedro Vite would be an option to take his place in midifeld.

Andres Cubas
Vancouver Whitecaps FC

