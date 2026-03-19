Andres Cubas Injury: Suffers quadriceps injury

Cubas (quadriceps) suffered an injury during Wednesday's 2-1 loss against Seattle in the CONCACAF Champions Cup and will need to be assessed, according to coach Jesper Sorensen, per AFTN. "He felt something in his quad, so they had to take him out. He'll be evaluated back in Vancouver. No further updates just now as to how short or how concerning this might be. Keeping everything crossed that it's not bad."

Cubas had to come off in the first half of Wednesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup loss to Seattle after picking up a quad injury and is now a doubt for Saturday's matchup against San Jose. The midfielder is expected to be evaluated in the coming hours to determine the severity, but if he ends up missing time, Oliver Larraz is in line to step into a bigger role in the middle of the park.