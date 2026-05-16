Andres Cubas News: Bench option against Houston

Cubas (knee) is on the bench for Saturday's visit to Houston Dynamo.

Cubas has avoided a serious problem from the issue that put his participation in doubt ahead of the weekend clash. This is great news for both the Whitecaps and the Paraguayan national team with the World Cup kickoff a few weeks away. The central man may see his playing time managed for a short period before ousting Oliver Larraz from a holding midfield spot.