Andres Cubas News: Five tackles won

Cubas registered six tackles (five won), one clearance and one interception in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Real Salt Lake. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 82nd minute.

Cubas had a strong season debut, winning five of the six tackles made to help keep the clean sheet Saturday. He is playing in his sixth season in MLS as he continues to be a strong asset to the defensive midfield, averaging about 75 tackles made per campaign since 2022.