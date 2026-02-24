Andres Cubas News: Signs contract extension

Cubas has reached a contract extension with Vancouver until the 2027/28 MLS season, the club announced Tuesday.

Cubas is likely to remain one of the Whitecaps' first-choice holding midfielders after securing a new deal with the team. He has made more than 25 starts in each of his last three MLS seasons, and that could remain the case in 2026 as long as he stays fit. He has previously served as a dominant ball distributor and defensive contributor while recording occasional playmaking stats.