Andres Cubas News: Suspension served, heading to WC

Cubas has served his suspension in the MLS and will play the World Cup with Paraguay before being back available for the Whitecaps.

Cubas had been forced to sit out the San Diego fixture after accumulating five yellow cards, bringing his MLS run to a temporary halt. The Paraguayan midfielder will now shift his focus entirely to the World Cup this summer, where he is expected to feature for Paraguay in what promises to be a highly competitive Group D alongside the United States, Turkey and Australia. He will return to Vancouver's lineup once MLS resumes after the tournament.