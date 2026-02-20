Andres Garcia Injury: Expected to return Saturday

Garcia (hamstring) is expected to be an option for Saturday's game against Leeds United, manager Unai Emery revealed during Friday's press conference.

Garcia was not mentioned among the injury absentees for this contest, so he's expected to return after being sidelined for the last three-plus weeks with a hamstring injury. Garcia is a depth option on defense and isn't expected to start regularly even if healthy, so he's not likely to have a big impact from a fantasy perspective.