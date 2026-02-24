Andres Garcia Injury: Suffers new hamstring injury

Garcia picked up a hamstring problem during Tuesday's training session and is set to undergo further tests to determine the severity of the issue, Jacob Tanswell of The Athletic reports.

Garcia had just bounced back from a similar injury that kept him out for one month, but he played only three minutes in an EPL match against Leeds before sustaining another blow. This could potentially sideline the full-back ahead of the final stretch of the season, with Matty Cash retaining the starting spot and Lamare Bogarde getting some opportunities as a backup option.