Andres Garcia Injury: Won't play Tuesday
Garcia (not injury related) is not in the squad and won't play Tuesday against Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League.
Garcia wasn't added to the UEFA Champions League squad for the knockout stages, meaning he won't be able to suit up for Villa in the rest of the European competition. The right-back should be available when the Premier League resumes, though, so he should be an option to face Brighton on Saturday.
