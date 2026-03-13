Andres Garcia News: Unused from bench
Garcia (hamstring) was unused off the bench in Thursday's 1-0 win over Lille.
Garcia made a return to the team sheet Thursday, shaking off a hamstring injury he picked up a few weeks ago. However, the defender would not see the field, instead going unused the full 90. He has only appeared in three games off the bench all season and is more of a depth option, likely to remain in this role after the injury.
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