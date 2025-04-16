Andres Gomez News: Scores as substitute

Andres Gomez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 5-1 victory versus Le Havre. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 93rd minute.

