Andres Gomez headshot

Andres Gomez News: Scores as substitute

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Andres Gomez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 5-1 victory versus Le Havre. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 93rd minute.

Gomez subbed on in the second half and scored his third goal in Ligue 1 play in the 88th minute to seal the deal. The midfielder now has 14 appearances (one start) in the season. He also received his first yellow card in the proccess, though.

