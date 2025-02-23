Fantasy Soccer
Andres Guardado Injury: Leaves with discomfort Saturday

Guardado was forced to leave the field with an undisclosed problem in Saturday's 1-0 win over Tigres.

Guardado asked to be subbed off in the second half of the game, but the nature of his injury was not clear. The veteran was replaced by Angel Tadeo Estrada, while Sebastian Fierro came on as well for the also injured Nicolas Fonseca (undisclosed). Even though Guardado has a chance to recover in a week, it's possible that he won't see much action considering he hasn't started back-to-back matches this year.

