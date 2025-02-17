Andres Guardado News: Defensive effort in win

Guardado generated one cross (zero accurate) and two tackles in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Atletico San Luis.

Guardado got his first start of the year in a three-man midfield alongside Rodrigo Echeverria and Nicolas Fonseca. The veteran recorded 70 minutes, although he was mostly involved in defensive actions and committed three fouls during the game. While his experience can be quite valuable for La Fiera, he's not guaranteed to retain a significant role as his presence slows down the team's performance.