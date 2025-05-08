Andres Guardado News: In starting XI Thursday
Guardado (undisclosed) is in the initial lineup to face Cruz Azul on Thursday.
Guardado has been able to train for a couple of weeks, so it's not surprising for him to get considerable playing time in the midweek contest. He may be reliable for accurate passes and some creative production as long as his side can take the ball away from a tough opponent. His inclusion will lead Angel Tadeo Estrada back to a substitute role.
