Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andres Guardado headshot

Andres Guardado News: On bench against Santos

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Guardado (undisclosed) is among the substitutes for Sunday's visit to Santos Laguna.

Guardado is expected to threaten Nicolas Fonseca and Rodrigo Echeverria for playing time after missing one game due to the problem. The veteran has produced two shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate), five interceptions and four tackles across eight appearances (two starts) in the current campaign.

Andres Guardado
Leon
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now