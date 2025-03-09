Andres Guardado News: On bench against Santos
Guardado (undisclosed) is among the substitutes for Sunday's visit to Santos Laguna.
Guardado is expected to threaten Nicolas Fonseca and Rodrigo Echeverria for playing time after missing one game due to the problem. The veteran has produced two shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate), five interceptions and four tackles across eight appearances (two starts) in the current campaign.
