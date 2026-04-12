Andres Gudino News: Beaten once against America

Gudino recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against America.

Gudino helped his team avoid defeat even though he wasn't heavily tested by an opposition that had only a few clear chances. There was some doubt ahead of this match over whether Gudino or Kevin Mier would get the nod following the Mexican's poor outing in the previous league game. However, it now appears likely that he'll remain the Liga MX starter, with his teammate handling CONCACAF Champions Cup duties.