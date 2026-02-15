Andres Gudino News: Concedes once against Tigres

Gudino registered five saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 win over Tigres.

Gudino stopped several long-range strikes but was beaten by Angel Correa in the 71st minute of the victory. The goalkeeper made five saves for the third straight game, retaining some value despite failing to secure a clean sheet during that period. He's expected to start a few more games while Kevin Mier (fracture) remains sidelined, with the next fixture coming Saturday at home against Chivas, who have scored 11 goals in six matches.