Andres Gudino News: Keeps clean sheet versus San Luis

Gudino registered one save and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 3-0 win over Atletico San Luis.

Gudino did a good job in an easy matchup as his team increased its winning streak to five games in league play. He has made less than four saves in each of his last four starts, but his two clean sheets over that period have increased his season total to four, ranking him second in the competition in that stat. Even though Gudino has been solid in goal, Kevin Mier's (fracture) return is near and could affect his participation ahead of a busy schedule with Liga MX and CONCACAF action.