Andres Gudino News: Miserable showing in draw

Gudino made zero saves and conceded twice in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Pumas.

Coming off a clean sheet, Gudino had his worst performance of the year on Saturday. There is little reason to believe this was anything more than a speed bump in what has been an excellent season for Gudino. Through 17 appearances the goalkeeper has allowed 18 goals while posting five clean sheets. Gudino will look to bounce back on Sunday versus San Diego.